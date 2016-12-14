Here are the friends in Mark Zuckerberg's innermost circle, according to his Facebook page

As the year draws to a close, Facebook is creating personalised highlight reels for each of its 1.8 billion to “look back at some moments from 2016.”

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared his personal 2016 highlights reel on his Facebook page.

At the end of the video, you get to see Zuckerberg’s closest friends on Facebook from the past year:

iHere are the people in the innermost circle in clockwise order, starting from just above the top of the like button:

Dave Morin (in front of the blue wall with red/orange/yellow stripes) : An early Facebook employee who left in 2010 to be the CEO of social networking app Path. He is now a partner at the San Francisco VC firm Slow Ventures.

: An early Facebook employee who left in 2010 to be the CEO of social networking app Path. He is now a partner at the San Francisco VC firm Slow Ventures. Yuri Milner: An early Facebook investor through his Russian tech company Mail.Ru Group. He famously bought a 1.96% stake in Facebook for $200 million in 2009.

An early Facebook investor through his Russian tech company Mail.Ru Group. He famously bought a 1.96% stake in Facebook for $200 million in 2009. Elliot Schrage (dressed as Iron Man) : Facebook’s current vice president of communications and public policy. He’s responsible for the company global policies and relationships with governments. He sometimes travels with Zuckerberg and the two have been photographed running together in different countries.

: Facebook’s current vice president of communications and public policy. He’s responsible for the company global policies and relationships with governments. He sometimes travels with Zuckerberg and the two have been photographed running together in different countries. Jessica Lessin: The founder and CEO of The Information, a tech news website that charges readers a subscription of $400 per year. Her husband Sam Lessin was an early Facebook employee and is friends with Zuckerberg.

The founder and CEO of The Information, a tech news website that charges readers a subscription of $400 per year. Her husband Sam Lessin was an early Facebook employee and is friends with Zuckerberg. David Marcus: Leads the Messenger team at Facebook. He’s a close lieutenant of Zuckerberg’s and was previously the president of PayPal.

Leads the Messenger team at Facebook. He’s a close lieutenant of Zuckerberg’s and was previously the president of PayPal. Caryn Marooney: As vice president of global communications at Facebook, she’s responsible for all of the company’s external messaging and media relations. She reports to Elliot Schrage and works closely with Zuckerberg.

As vice president of global communications at Facebook, she’s responsible for all of the company’s external messaging and media relations. She reports to Elliot Schrage and works closely with Zuckerberg. Dad with baby: Not sure on this one.

Not sure on this one. Brent Tworetzky (with two kids): The husband of Zuckerberg’s sister, Randi Zuckerberg. He is currently vice president of product at the XO Group.

Some other notable friends in Zuckerberg’s other circles include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; vice president of ads Andrew ‘Boz’ Bosworth; product chief Chris Cox; and Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan.

