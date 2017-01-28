Mark Zuckerberg bashes Trump's orders on immigration

Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg came out against President Trump’s executive orders on immigration policy in a lengthy post on his Facebook page Friday.

“Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” Zuckerberg wrote, referencing the orders Trump signed earlier this week to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and prioritise the deportation of undocumented immigrants from so-called sanctuary cities in the U.S.

“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” the Facebook CEO continued. “Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”

