LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg Speaks In Barcelona

Business Insider’s coverage of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is sponsored by Intel.

Mark Zuckerberg is speaking this afternoon at Mobile World Congress, or MWC, the giant mobile industry conference in Barcelona.

We’ll live blog Zuckerberg’s every utterance (below). Or, every utterance our fingers can type. Be warned: there will be typos!

Zuckerberg is a week removed from shocking the world with his decision to pay $US19 billion for mobile messaging app, WhatsApp. We expect to hear more on his rationale for that deal.

A big theme at this conference is super cheap smartphones. Zuckerberg has been talking about connecting every single person on the planet, so hopefully he offers his take on the rise of low cost phones.

We’re sure there will be a lot of other stuff, so stay tuned! You can either let this post auto update for the latest, hit refresh on your browser, or click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.