LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg Speaks At Facebook's F8 Conference

Jim Edwards / BI Outside Facebook’s F8 conference at 8 am this morning.

We’re here in San Francisco at the Facebook F8 conference for software and app developers. It’s in a trendy media space on 8th Street called the Concourse. Basically, it’s a massive barn-like warehouse that Facebook has filled with info booths at which you can ask staff about every aspect of its business.

The conference is mostly for app developers. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is addressing them at about 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) and he is expected to make the case that if you are building, distributing or marketing a new app then Facebook has got all the tools you need.

We’re updating this blog live …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.