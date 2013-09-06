Mark Zuckerberg Helicoptered Into Burning Man For A Day To Serve Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Burning Man is a week-long festival in the Nevada desert that attracts all walks of life, including the Silicon Valley elite.

Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Eric Schmidt, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have all attended.

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made quite an entrance.

Zuckerberg took a helicopter in to Burning Man for one day to help fry up some grilled cheese sandwiches. The grand entrance was initially reported by The Verge and confirmed by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz.

Moskovitz says Zuckerberg even pitched his own tent. He writes on Medium:

“[Zuckerberg] was a guest in the camp I built and no money changed hands. Along with its other inhabitants, he helped pitch his own tent. I wanted him to experience the city and to experience gifting because I thought it would make him grow as a person and the world better off as a result; I believe that’s exactly what happened, however marginally (he was already a pretty great person).”

