Zuckerberg Blew Off The Bankers Who Showed Up For Yesterday's Big IPO Meeting

Facebook founder, CEO, and its all-around biggest star, Mark Zuckerberg, might not play any role in selling the company’s IPO, The Wall Street Journal reports:On Monday, Mr. Zuckerberg skipped a meeting of analysts and bankers at Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters, according to people familiar with the meeting. In response to a question about his absence, the company’s chief financial officer, David Ebersman, said Mr. Zuckerberg preferred to focus his time on developing the service rather than play a role with such analysts, the people said.



Senior Facebook executives, however, haven’t made any decisions yet on the role Mr. Zuckerberg will play in a so-called roadshow to sell the company’s shares to investors, or the larger IPO process, said one person familiar with the matter.

