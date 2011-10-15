New York Post Says Zuckerberg And Sean Parker Got Into A Big Fight That Almost Came To Blows Over Spotify*

Mark Zuckerberg and Sean Parker have a complex relationship.



Now, there’s another chapter.

The pair got into a screaming fight outside The Beverly, Page Six reports.

The argument started because the Napster founder told Facebook’s CEO that he didn’t think everyone should have to sign up for a Facebook account to use Spotify.

“It was a full on screaming match outside the club, but stopped short [of] coming to blows. They then stormed off in different directions,” a witness told Page Six.

(It was also the same night when Parker tipped $5,000 on a $6,000 bill.)

Parker’s representative said that some of the details of the story are true but there was no argument and “Sean is looking forward to seeing Mark at a wedding this weekend.”

UPDATE: A source close to Parker tells us the pair “[weren’t] even AT the Beverly that night. So this source is wrong on so many counts.”

