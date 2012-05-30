How Newlywed Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Are Spending Their Honeymoon

The Zucks, engrossed in the Sistine Chapel.

Photo: Wojtek Balczun via Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan spent their honeymoon abroad in Rome, Italy.They flew there in a private jet and stayed at a five star hotel, Portrait Suites, near the Spanish Steps. It’s owned by Salvatore Ferragamo; rooms start at 800 Euros per night.



They had a 32 Euro meal in the at Nonna Betta, dined at Pierluigi, grabbed McDonald’s, toured the Vatican, Sistine Chapel, Colosseum, and Trevi Fountain.

“They seemed like two lovebirds,” says one of the restaurant owners. “They shared a plate of artichoke ravioli in the centre of the table. It was a very romantic scene.”

The couple have reportedly left Rome and are onto the next honeymoon spot.

Here’s them enjoying a McDonadl’s feast, courtesy of Joey Boots/Twitter:

Photo: Joey Boots/Twitter



Here’s a shot of the pair touring learning about the Sistine Chapel, taken by a Polish tourist Daren Rusajczyk:

Photo: Darek Rusajczyk via Twitter

Here are some more shots taken by another witness, Wojtek Balczun, via Facebook (pictured with his arms crossed, below):

Photo: Wojtek Balczun via Facebook

Photo: Wojtek Balczun via Facebook

Photo: Wojtek Balczun via Facebook

