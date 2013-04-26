Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Are On A Low Key, Burger-Filled Vacation in Hawaii

It’s a slow news day in the tech world, so here goes…



Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan spent this week vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

For a couple worth $13 billion, the vacation seems pretty low-key. Sure, they stayed in a beach front house, but Zuckerberg was seen in his usual T-shirt and sandals getup, clutching his iPhone, and eating burgers at picnic tables. The two have traveled to Hawaii as recently as December; Zuckerberg is reportedly looking to buy real-estate there.

This isn’t the first low-key trip the couple has taken. On their honeymoon Chan and Zuckerberg were seen chowing down on McDonald’s in Italy.

It’s certainly more low key than the vacation Jack Dorsey recently took. The Twitter co-founder was spotted in St Barts on a yacht with a model.

Here’s one of the photos from the trip, via Twitter. More here on The Daily Mail.

Everyone Pics:Mark Zuckerberg et sa femme Priscilla Chan en vacances à Hawaii… twitter.com/EveryoneNose0/… — Everyone Nose (@EveryoneNose0) April 22, 2013

