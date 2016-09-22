Mark Zuckerberg and his wife will invest $3 billion into curing diseases

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, just announced the next phase of their philanthropy efforts: curing diseases.

At a press event in San Francisco on Wednesday, the couple said they will invest $3 billion in curing diseases by partnering with scientists and medical experts.

“By investing in science today, we hope to build a future in which all of our children can build long and rewarding lives,” Priscilla Chan said.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative previously led investment rounds in an African coding startup called Andela and Byju, an Indian education startup that teaches kids subjects like maths and science with a mobile app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.