Mark Zuckerberg and Chris Christie are Facebook friends

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is using his social media site to connect with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R).

Christie, a potential 2016 presidential candidate, shared a video of a recent town hall meeting on his public Facebook page Wednesday and Zuckerberg “liked” the post.

In the video, Christie described how, as governor, he generally has to walk through side doors and “kitchens” when he arrives somewhere.

Along with “liking” the post, Zuckerberg left a comment.

“I love this. The part about walking through every kitchen and side door made me laugh so hard. This is why town halls are great,” he wrote.

In addition to his public Facebook presence, Christie seems to have a private, personal page on the site. That page lists Christie and Zuckerberg as Facebook friends. The governor has not responded to a friend request from this reporter.

View the post Zuckerberg “liked” below.

That time I checked my Facebook and saw…

Posted by Governor Chris Christie on Wednesday, March 25, 2015

(via Weekly Standard)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.