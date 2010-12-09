Mark Zuckerberg Agrees To Give Away The Majority Of His Wealth To Charity

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg just joined a host of other billionaires who have pledged to give away the majority of their wealth to charity, the WSJ reports.



In addition to Zuckerberg, AOL founder Steve Case and activist investor Carl Icahn just signed the “Giving Pledge,” the WSJ reports.

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz, currently working on a company called Asana, also signed the pledge.

A very classy move all around.

Meanwhile, the Winklevoss brothers are suing Zuckerberg again.

