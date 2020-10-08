An ad attacking Mark Zuckerberg for Facebook's handling of misinformation is slated to run during Wednesday's vice presidential debate

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC.

An ad slamming Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the company’s handling of misinformation is expected to run during Wednesday’s presidential debate, per a CNN report.

The ad is already posted online and features Zuckerberg’s commentary at a congressional hearing overlaid with headlines reporting on Facebook’s recent missteps, such as its handling of QAnon networks.

Facebook remains under scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as regulators continue to fight for more accountability from Big Tech.

An ad slamming Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to run during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, CNN first reported.

The ad, run by the group Accountable Tech, attacks Zuckerberg for the handling of misinformation on the social media site. The ad â€” which you can view here â€” features footage of Zuckerberg telling congressional leaders that as Facebook’s founder, he ultimately has responsibility for what happens at the company. Overlaid on top of his words are headlines reporting recent challenges Facebook has faced, such as how to handle the networks of QAnon supporters on its site and how militia groups used the platform ahead of shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The ad ends with a message written across the screen: “Our democracy is on the line. Hold Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg accountable.”

Facebook, along with Amazon, Apple, and Google, has been under the microscope for a slew of reasons, such as its handling of misinformation and hate on their platforms, user data privacy, election interference, and more.

Democrats and Republicans have agreed that big tech needs more regulation and government oversight. House Democrats released a report Tuesday after a more than yearlong antitrust investigation into Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. The report determined the four firms to be monopolies and called for heavy regulation to be put in place. Republicans agreed with certain aspects of the report but stopped short of supporting the notion to break them up.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

You can watch Accountable Tech’s ad in full below.

