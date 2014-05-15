Mark Zuckerberg Turns 30 Today --  Here's His Life In Pictures And Quotes

Zuck is turning 30 today!

In honour of the Facebook founder’s birthday, we decided to take a look back through Mark Zuckerberg’s life in quotes.

When “TheFacebook” was starting to bud, Zuckerberg was just a teenager. Eleven years later, the CEO is markedly more mature and collected.

It is officially time to say goodbye to those “30 under 30 lists.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.