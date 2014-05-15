Mark Zuckerberg Turns 30 Today --  Here's His Life In Pictures And Quotes

Zuck is turning 30 today!
In honour of the Facebook founder’s birthday, we decided to take a look back through Mark Zuckerberg’s life in quotes.
When “TheFacebook” was starting to bud, Zuckerberg was just a teenager. Eleven years later, the CEO is markedly more mature and collected.
It is officially time to say goodbye to those “30 under 30 lists.”
'When I reflect on the last 10 years, one question I ask myself is: why were we the ones to build this? We were just students.'
Zuckerberg posted this quote in an open letter on Facebook in February.
It's crazy to think back on the 19-year-old just starting up this novel idea called The Face Book.
'I mean, the real story is actually probably pretty boring, right? I mean, we just sat at our computers for six years and coded.'
Back when Zuckerberg was still more of a kid, he bragged to a friend over IM about all of the personal information he was collecting.
The messages surfaced in 2010 and did not help Facebook build trust with its users.
This was Zuckerberg's original mantra at Facebook, before F8 2014....
It was his way of motivating the company to innovate.
'I have this fear of getting locked into doing things that are not the most impactful things you can do.'
This confession took place when Zuckerberg addressed an audience at Y Combinator in 2012.
One of the more vulnerable parts of the talk covered Zuckerberg's fear of not having the flexibility to do what he wants.
'A squirrel dying in front of your house may be more relevant to your interests right now than people dying in Africa.'
'Simply put: we don't build services to make money; we make money to build better services. And we think this is a good way to build something.'
'We've changed our internal motto from 'Move fast and break things' to 'Move fast with stable infrastructure.''
Zuckerberg told Wired this quote after a similar thought was expressed at this year's F8 conference.
At this year's F8, Zuckerberg surprised us all with a more mature and reflective attitude. He spoke about Facebook turning 10, him turning 30, and the ten year anniversary of when he met his wife.
Zuckerberg has come a long way.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.