Mark Zuckerberg, Moving Fast And Breaking Things

A year ago we interview Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg about the early days of the company, dealing with its user base, managing operations, etc. We have decided to republish the interview here, along with a never before published transcript below. While Facebook has grown even more since we spoke with Mark last, the interview features his general thoughts about running the company and about his qualities as a young but very talented CEO that are forth revisiting.



Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in 2004. Five years later, it has 300 million users and $500 million in revenue, and it’s worth something north of $6 billion.

Now 25, Mark still runs the place.

He was kind enough to sit down with me recently to talk about how the heck he did it.

“Move fast and break things” is Mark’s prime directive to his developers and team. “Unless you are breaking stuff,” he says, “you are not moving fast enough.”

