WATCH: A Super Early Interview With A Barefoot, Beer Drinking Mark Zuckerberg

In 2005, shortly after Facebook was founded, Mark Zuckerberg was interviewed in his startup’s first Palo Alto office.



The interview was 40 minutes long. It was shot by Ray Hafner and Derek Franzese for a documentary, “Now Entering.”

Facebook had just hit 3 million users and bought a keg to celebrate.

“Should I put the beer down?” Zuckerberg asked the interviewer, who also helped himself to a red solo cup full. Zuckerberg was barefoot; the interview was very casual.

When asked what Facebook was Zuckerberg replied, “I think Facebook is an online directory for colleges…If I want to get information about you, I just go to TheFacebook, type in your name, and it hopefully pulls up all the information I’d care to know about you.”

His vision for Facebook was narrow then. “I mean, I just really want to see everyone focus on college and make a really cool college directory product,” he told the interviewer. “There doesn’t necessarily have to be more…Part of making a difference and doing something cool is doing focusing intensely.”

Focusing intensely is still Facebook’s core mission although Zuckerberg’s sights are set much higher now.

