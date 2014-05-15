Hear How 20-Year-Old Mark Zuckerberg Described Facebook In This Throwback Interview

Today, Mark Zuckerberg turned 30.

One decade ago, he gave an interview with CNBC. Then, Facebook had only launched a few months prior and it had 100,000 users.

“When we first launched, we were hoping for 400 or 500 people,” Zuckerberg explained. “Who knows where we’re going next…maybe we can make something cool!”

The interviewer asked him what “The Facebook” was. Zuckerberg replied:

“It’s an online directory that connects people through universities and colleges through their social networks there. You sign on, you make a profile about yourself by answering some questions, entering some information, what’s your concentration or major in school, contact information about phone numbers, instant messaging screen names — anything you want to tell — interests, what books you like, movies, and most importantly, who your friends are. Then you can browse around, see who people’s friends are, and just check out people’s online identities and see how people portray themselves and just find some interesting information about people.”

Here’s the interview with Mark Zuckerberg, from 10 years ago.

