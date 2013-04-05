Mark Zuckerberg Is Teaching A Middle School Class On How To Build A Business

Here’s a cool nugget at the end of a Mark Zuckerberg interview with Steven Levy at Wired:



[You donated $100 million to Newark schools.] Why education?

It’s not a coincidence—my wife, Priscilla, was a teacher when she graduated from Harvard. And I teach a middle school class over in East Menlo Park.

You’re teaching a class?

Yeah, every week. It’s on how to build a business. Every Tuesday we go over one skill, and each group has a side project. When the class ends, they’ll come to Facebook and sell the products they’ve made, like they’re marketing them.

