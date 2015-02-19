Hedge fund manager identifies 10 things that could surprise the market this year

North Carolina-based fund-of-funds manager Mark Yusko, the founder of Morgan Creek Capital Management, revealed 10 things that he thinks could surprise the market in 2015.

He shared it in a presentation last week at the Cayman Alternatives Investment Summit on Grand Cayman.

Some of the surprises Yusko highlights are that the Fed will not raise rates in 2015 and that oil prices could go lower. He also thinks that China could enter a new bull market and stocks will rally.

We’ve included the presentation in the slides that follow.

