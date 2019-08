SLIDE DECK: A hedge fund manager shares 10 things that could surprise markets this year

North Carolina-based fund manager Mark Yusko, the chief investment officer of $3.7 billion Morgan Creek Capital Management, revealed the 10 things he thinks could surprise the market in 2016.

He shared his predictions in a presentation at the Inside ETFs Conference this month in Florida.

Among his predictions is that one or more of the developed markets, including the US, Europe, and Japan, could slip into a recession.

He also thinks the Fed will have discussions about another round of quantitative easing in the second half of 2016. Another bold call of his is that the US dollar is on its way to being dethroned by the Chinese yuan as the world’s reserve currency.

We’ve included the full slidedeck below.

