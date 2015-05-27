A hedge fund manager shares his 10 big predictions for 2015, including a new bull market for China

North Carolina-based hedge fund manager Mark Yusko, the founder of Morgan Creek Capital Management, has put together a scorecard on some of his hits/misses from 2014.

Last year, he gave 30 macro calls at his conference, The Investment Institute Spring Forum, in Cary, North Carolina. He shared an update at this year’s forum that took place last week.

Out of his 30 calls, he nailed 16 of them. He missed on 11 and was “mixed” on three. His biggest hits were China and Japan. His bonds beating stocks prediction was probably his best call because it was so controversial. His biggest miss was not getting out of energy fast enough.

Yusko also has an update for his 10 things that could surprise the market for 2015 that he gave earlier this year at the Cayman Alternatives Investment Summit. His predictions for 2015, include the Fed not raising rates in and oil prices going lower. He also predicted that China could enter a new bull market and that stocks would rally.

We’ve included the full presentation in the slides that follow.

