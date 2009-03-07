Mark Wahlberg Takes "Prisoners"

- Mark Wahlberg will star in the kidnap thriller, Prisoners, currently just a script for which Wahlberg’s agency, endeavour, is trying line up a director before pitching the project to studios, many of which are already interested. (THR)
- Speaking of endeavour, Carmen Electra has signed with the agency. (Variety)
- So much for all of that talk of persevering. Jewel and Access Hollywood host Nancy O’Dell have both been forced to drop out of the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars because of injuries. (Variety)
- Sex and the City creator Darren Star has inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO. (THR)
- The cast of Seinfeld is set to reunite with the sitcom’s co-creator Larry David for a multi-episode arc on David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. (EW)
- Universal stays in the Matt Damon business. The studio is close to finalising a deal with Media Rights Capital to distribute The Adjustment Bureau, featuring the Bourne star. The deal would require Universal to budget the film at $62 million and pay Damon a 20% first-dollar gross. (Variety)
- Watchmen star Jackie Earle Haley has joined the cast of the McG exec-produced Fox detective pilot, Human Target. (EW)
- The Nightmare on Elm Street remake gets a release date: April 16, 2010. (Shock Til You Drop)
- Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have snapped up domestic rights to the Sundance audience award-winning documentary, The Cove, which follows a dolphin trainer and ocean activist in their efforts to expose and end the slaughter of the mammals in Japan. (Variety)
- Dwayne Johnson (aka former pro-wrestler The Rock) has agreed to voice a Texas steer in the animated feature, Holy Cow!, about a bull who decides to take refuge in India where cows are revered, not eaten. (Variety)
- Andrew McCarthy is set to play Lily Van Der Woodsen’s father, a music industry exec, in the new Gossip Girl spinoff. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.