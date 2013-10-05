Mark Wahlberg Finally Sells His Beverly Hills Mansion For $US13 Million

Mark Walhlberg has finally sold his Beverly Hills mansion, which has been on and off the real estate market since 2008.

It sold for $US12.995 million, a million dollars under the asking price at which he last listed it two years ago, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The home looks like a total paradise, with numerous waterfalls flowing into a freeform pool, a sports court and a putting green.

Thanks to Richard Horn/Negative Altitude Photography for sharing photos of the property.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.