Mark Wahlberg Finally Sells His Beverly Hills Mansion For $US13 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Wahlberg houseKeller Williams Realty

Mark Walhlberg has finally sold his Beverly Hills mansion, which has been on and off the real estate market since 2008.
It sold for $US12.995 million, a million dollars under the asking price at which he last listed it two years ago, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The home looks like a total paradise, with numerous waterfalls flowing into a freeform pool, a sports court and a putting green.

Thanks to Richard Horn/Negative Altitude Photography for sharing photos of the property.

The home sits on 1.7 acres of land

The home sits on 1.7 acres of land

It has a pool with waterfalls

It has a pool with waterfalls

And a grotto, just like the Playboy Mansion

And a grotto, just like the Playboy Mansion

The living room

The living room

Lots of room to spread out

Lots of room to spread out

The state-of-the-art kitchen

The state-of-the-art kitchen

The dining room overlooks the hills

The dining room overlooks the hills

An outdoor patio

An outdoor patio

The master bedroom has separate his-and-her bathrooms

The master bedroom has separate his-and-her bathrooms

There are four other bedroom suites

There are four other bedroom suites

Wahlberg paid $US4.95 million for the home in 2001

Wahlberg paid $US4.95 million for the home in 2001

Check out that freestanding tub

Check out that freestanding tub

The screening room

The screening room

There's a separate guest house with two suites

There's a separate guest house with two suites

The sports court can be used for tennis, racquetball, and basketball

The sports court can be used for tennis, racquetball, and basketball

The putting green

The putting green

The gym is massive

The gym is massive

The home also has a boxing ring, but we couldn't find a picture

The home also has a boxing ring, but we couldn't find a picture

