Mark Wahlberg Says He Could Have Stopped 9/11

Marky Mark sent out some bad vibrations in February’s issue of “Men’s Journal” when he claimed he could have single-handedly stopped the terrorists of American Airlines flight 11, while also managing to safely land the plane. Wahlberg was originally scheduled to be on flight 11, which struck the North Tower, but instead visited the Toronto Film Festival a week prior.



“If I was on that plane with my kids, it wouldn’t have went down like it did,” said Wahlberg. “There would have been a lot of blood in that first-class cabin and then me saying, ‘OK, we’re going to land somewhere safely, don’t worry.'”

Wahlberg may have been “The Fighter” and even the “Shooter,” but we doubt he could have taken down any hijackers.

The “Contraband” actor’s claim sent Twitter abuzz and upset 9/11 widows.

Walhberg since apologized for his statement.

“To suggest I would have done anything differently than the passengers on that plane was irresponsible. I deeply apologise to the families of the victims that my answer came off as insensitive, it was certainly not my intention,” he said.

