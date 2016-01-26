Mark Wahlberg, Puff Daddy, and more celebrities donate 1 million bottles of water to Flint, Michigan

Celebrity donations are pouring into Flint, Michigan, to help with the city’s water crisis.

California bottled-water company AQUAhydrate, owned in part by Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Mark Wahlberg, has pledged to send one million bottles of water to the city’s residents. Five thousand cases have been sent and are set to reach the city by mid-week.

The company has also partnered with Eminem and Wiz Khalifa to send donations.

Proud to support efforts of @AQUAhydrate in the million bottle water donation for people in Flint. More to come.

— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 25, 2016

