Mark Wahlberg takes on the Boston Marathon bombing terrorists in 'Patriots Day' trailer

Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg have suddenly become the go-to pair in Hollywood when it comes to looking at past tragedies.

Earlier this year they teamed to make “Deepwater Horizon,” which looked at the 2010 offshore drilling rig explosion that led to the worst oil spill in US history.

Now they return for “Patriots Day,” an account of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the citywide manhunt that followed for the people behind it.

Expect the same kind of intimate storytelling in “Patriots” that led “Horizon” to earn over $100 million worldwide.

Wahlberg plays a Boston police sergeant who was working the marathon when the bombing happened. The film also stars John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, Kevin Bacon, and Michelle Monaghan.

The movie opens December 21 in limited release and nationwide January 13. Watch the official trailer below.

