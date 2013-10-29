Mark Wahlberg On Set Of 'Transformers 4' Troubled Hong Kong Shoot

Kirsten Acuna

Filming for the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” sequel has been anything but easy for director Michael Bay.

In the past two weeks, the fourth instalment of the film has undergone not one, but two extortion attempts by Triad gang members. In addition, Bay himself was attacked on set.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Peltz, Kelsey Grammer, and Stanley Tucci.

Since then, Peltz, who plays Wahlberg’s daughter in the sequel, says filming on “Age of Extinction” wrapped October 27.

Through all the turmoil, here’s a look at what Bay and the crew have been filming in HK:

Wahlberg plays single father and inventor Cade in the film.

Wahlberg transformers 4Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Something has him on the run.

Mark wahlberg transformers 4Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Here’s what looks like Wahlberg stunt double Dan Mast taking a plunge.

Mark wahlberg stunt double transformers 4Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Peltz (right) joins the cast as Wahlberg’s on-screen daughter Tessa.

Mark wahlberg transformers 4Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Stanley Tucci joins the cast in an unspecified role as Joshua. He’s seen here with Chinese actress Li Bingbing.

Stanley tucci transformers 4 set hong kongReuters/Stringer

Here’s a shot of Peltz from up above.

Transformers 4Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Not far off in the background …

Transformers 4 set hong kongTyrone Siu / Reuters

… you can spot Tucci and actor Jack Reynor who plays Peltz’s onscreen racecar driver boyfriend Shane.

Transformers 4 hong kongTyrone Siu / Reuters

Here’s one more shot of Wahlberg shrouded by crew and guards.

Wahlberg transformers 4 hong kong setReuters/Stringer

