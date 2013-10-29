Mark Wahlberg On Set Of 'Transformers 4' Troubled Hong Kong Shoot

Filming for the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” sequel has been anything but easy for director Michael Bay.

In the past two weeks, the fourth instalment of the film has undergone not one, but two extortion attempts by Triad gang members. In addition, Bay himself was attacked on set.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicole Peltz, Kelsey Grammer, and Stanley Tucci.

Since then, Peltz, who plays Wahlberg’s daughter in the sequel, says filming on “Age of Extinction” wrapped October 27.

Through all the turmoil, here’s a look at what Bay and the crew have been filming in HK:

Wahlberg plays single father and inventor Cade in the film.

Something has him on the run.

Here’s what looks like Wahlberg stunt double Dan Mast taking a plunge.

Peltz (right) joins the cast as Wahlberg’s on-screen daughter Tessa.

Stanley Tucci joins the cast in an unspecified role as Joshua. He’s seen here with Chinese actress Li Bingbing.

Here’s a shot of Peltz from up above.

Not far off in the background …

… you can spot Tucci and actor Jack Reynor who plays Peltz’s onscreen racecar driver boyfriend Shane.

Here’s one more shot of Wahlberg shrouded by crew and guards.

