Mark Wahlberg Fights The Taliban In 'Lone Survivor' Trailer Based On True Story

Mark Wahlberg stars in the new trailer for “Lone Survivor,” written and directed by Peter Berg.

Based on actual events of the failed June 2005 mission “Operation Red Wings,” the film tells the story of four Navy SEALS who were tasked with the mission to capture or kill Taliban leader Ahmad Shahd — but only one survived.

The star-studded cast also includes Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster, and Eric Bana.

The film opens in theatres Dec. 27. Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

