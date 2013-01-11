Watch Mark Wahlberg Do The Local Weather On 'Good Day Philadelphia'

First Scarlett Johansson took over Al Roker’s weather duties while he had laryngitis, and now actor Mark Wahlberg is doing the local weather report for Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia.”



While on the show to promote his new film “Broken City,” Wahlberg and director Allen Hughes delivered the below, mostly ad-libbed segment.

“Look at this congestion here,” Wahlberg says. “We’re expecting 40- to 45-minute delays if you’re coming east bound on the 676 here. You’re going to have some serious problems. Why don’t you stop and get yourself a hoagie?”

We don’t think he should quit his day job …

Philadelphia News, Weather and Sports from WTXF FOX 29

SEE ALSO:

Scarlett Johansson did the weather on the ‘Today’ show this morning >

Celebrities read mean tweets about themselves in this funny ‘Kimmel’ segment >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.