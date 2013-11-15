Apparently Mark Wahlberg Didn't Know His Buddy Tom Cruise Made Those Military Remarks

Mark Wahlberg, who stars in the upcoming Navy SEAL film “Lone Survivor,” gave an expletive-ridden, impassioned speech after being asked about recent remarks made by Tom Cruise comparing acting to serving in the military.

Wahlberg never mentioned Cruise by name in his heated response, and apparently someone forgot to tell “The Fighter” actor that it was his old pal Tom Cruise who made the comments.

TMZ caught up with Wahlberg on the streets of Los Angeles yesterday following the media frenzy around his response to Cruise’s remarks, and the actor did a convincing job saying he had no idea Cruise was the one who made the insensitive comparison:

“I didn’t know it was Tom Cruise who said that, someone just mentioned that people were comparing that,” says a confused Wahlberg in the video. “I love Tom Cruise, he’s a great actor. I have the utmost respect for Tom Cruise. I have the utmost respect for military guys, so it’s unfair for anyone to comment on that.”

Looks like Wahlberg may have some smoothing over to do with Cruise after remarks such as this one: “For actors to sit there and talk about ‘Oh I went to SEAL training,’ and I slept on the — I don’t give a f–k what you did. You don’t do what these guys did. For somebody to sit there and say my job was as difficult as somebody in the military’s. How f—ing dare you. While you sit in a makeup chair for two hours.”

Cruise’s lawyer also claims his client’s comments were taken out of context:

“The assertions that Tom Cruise likened making a movie to being at war in Afghanistan is a gross distortion of the record. What Tom said, laughingly, was that sometimes, ‘That’s what it feels like.’ Tom is a staunch supporter of our troops and would never say that making a movie was even remotely comparable to fighting in Afghanistan.”

