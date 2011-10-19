Inside The Hot Hollywood Project That Has Mark Wahlberg And David O. Russell Feuding

TheWrap has blown the lid off the crumbling of one of Hollywood’s most successful — and lucrative — working friendships.



Mark Wahlberg and David O. Russell have collaborated for years.

More importantly, they’ve taken care of each other; Russell cast Wahlberg in his films when nobody thought he could act, and Wahlberg tapped Russell for “The Fighter,” which would prove to be a pinnacle achievement in both careers.

But one of the hottest projects in the Hollywood pipeline may have ended their relationship for good.

Stars have been clamoring to book a role in Russell’s “The Silver Linings Playbook” — and Wahlberg was supposed to play the central character.

Then Russell chose Bradley Cooper over Wahlberg — and Wahlberg hit the roof.

The key to the decision: money, of course. Cooper’s per-picture rate is less than Wahlberg’s.

Plus, according to the story, Wahlberg’s contract stipulated that he receive $900,000 if Anne Hathaway, who was formerly attached to co-star, didn’t end up in the project.

That kind of fee is meant to protect Wahlberg against the presumed box office disadvantage of not having the A-list lady in the role. But still, $900,000? Just for him? Come on.

Hathaway did drop out in the end, so Cooper looked even cheaper — and better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.