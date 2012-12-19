Mark Wahlberg: 'Transformers 4' Is The Most Important Role Of My Career

Photo: Shutterstock / FeatureFlash, Paramount

Forget “Boogie Nights” and Oscar-nominated films “The Fighter” and “The Departed.”Mark Wahlberg says the most important role of his career will be his lead role in the upcoming “Transformers” film. (Mind you, the movie is the fourth pending film in the series.)



Wahlberg recently caught up with movie site comingsoon.net to share his excitement in working with Michael Bay so soon again after next year’s “Pain & Gain.”

While doing so, he expressed just how important the next instalment in the franchise is to him.

“I loved the idea and I think we can make something really cool and kick-arse,” said Wahlberg. “This is not something where it’s already established and I’m just in there to get a paycheck. I’m thinking this is the most important role of my career and I can do something really special.”

The untitled “Transformers 4” is currently slated for a 2014 release.

SEE ALSO: The explanation to the infamous ending of ‘Sopranos’ from the creator himself >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.