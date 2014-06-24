How Mark Wahlberg Went From Boston Bad Boy To Hollywood's Top Tough-Guy

Adam Berry/dapd Wahlberg is an actor, rapper, underwear model, producer, ex-con, devout catholic, and father of four.

Not many actors can say they have been a rapper, underwear model, producer, and ex-con, but then again not many actors are Mark Wahlberg.

Born in Boston, Wahlberg has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s top actors, but he has also gone on to be one of the industry’s best businessmen.

Starring in the upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” Wahlberg continues to transform himself into an even bigger star.

See how he became Hollywood’s top tough-guy.

