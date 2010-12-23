US

Blue Nile Founder Mark Vadon: Mobile Commerce Is Huge And Growing

William Wei

Blue Nile chairman Mark Vadon tells us that 25% of its customers use the mobile app or site. One man even bought a $250,000 engagement ring through his phone!

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

