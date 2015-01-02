European markets are mixed Thursday with the three biggest stock indices — France, Germany and the UK — all down as 2015’s first trading gets underway. Spain’s IBEX and Italy’s FTSE MIB are rising.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -0.16%

Germany’s DAX: -0.59%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.16%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.71%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.69%

Most Asian markets are still closed today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng started 2015 with a solid climb. The index closed up 1.07%.

US futures are climbing, too. The Dow is 72 points higher and the S&P is up 7.75 points.

Manufacturing PMI figures for the eurozone are already out this morning, and they’re not pretty, rounding off the worst quarter for industry in the continent since the bloc emerged from recession.

US PMI figures are yet to come, from Markit at 2.45 p.m. GMT, and from ISM 15 minutes later. At the same time we’ll get construction spending figures. Analysts are expecting a 0.3% rise from October to November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.