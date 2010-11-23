24-Year-Old Is Accused Of Posing As A Hedge Fund Manager, Taking Drugs And Stealing Sunglasses From An Old People's Home

The person believed to be Mark Traisman.

Photo: Facebook

A 24-year-old from Greenwich allegedly tricked an unemployed Stamford man into giving him $33,600 by pretending he was a hedge fund manager, the Stamford Advocate reports.24-year old Mark Traisman, who, to the best of our knowledge, is the man pictured to the right, reportedly told the jobless man that he worked for a hedge fund called RPR International LLC which despite what it says on his LinkedIn profile, doesn’t exist.



Traisman is accused of promising his lone investor $7,000-$8,000 in returns, say the Stamford police. The man then withdrew $33,600 from a bank account he shared with his 53-year-old mother.

We found an image of a Mark Traisman on Facebook, and we believe it to be of the man in question because his hometown is Greenwich and his current city is Malibu. On his LinkedIn profile, RPR International is located in L.A.

According to the The Stamford Advocate:

The Stamford man became suspicious of Traisman after he began travelling and his attitude changed after getting the $33,600. The promised monthly returns never happened, police said.

The man and his mother went to police in Greenwich to report the suspicious behaviour. Traisman was arrested this morning and charged with first-degree larceny and second-degree forgery.

Traisman is also alleged to have stolen three pairs of sunglasses from Silver Hill hospital that were supposedly worth $1,600 each. AND, he was also arrested earlier this year for drug possession. Greenwich Time reported that he’d been found with “12 small glassine baggies of suspected heroin and a hypodermic needle.”

And unbelievably, he was also arrested for assault in 2004.

(In case you were still wondering, this case is totally unrelated to the insider trading scandal that has just hit several hedge funds.)

For the full story go to the Stamford Advocate >

