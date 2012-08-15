Photo: BBC

Mark Thompson is the new CEO of the New York Times, reports The New York Times.Previously, Thompson was the director the British Broadcasting Corporation.



The Times has been without a CEO since Janet Robinson was paid very well ($24 million!) to leave late last year.

“The New York Times is one of the world’s greatest news providers and a media brand of immense future potential both in the U.S. and around the world,” Thompson says in a NYT statement quoted by the NYT.

“It is a real privilege to be asked to join the Times Company as it embarks on the next chapter in its history.”

The obvious joke here is that Thompson is going from one non-profit to another – except, unlike the BBC, the NYT doesn’t do it on purpose.

In all seriousness: Thompson has spent all but a couple years of his year career working for the BBC, and it will impressive if the skills he learned working for a British, state-funded, non-commercial media outlet enable him to restore the New York Times to the immense profitability it enjoyed until recently.

Capital New York has NYT chairman Arthur Sulzberger Jr.’s memo:

Dear Colleagues,

After a thorough search, which gave us the opportunity to meet some of the most thoughtful executives inside and outside of our industry, we have today announced that Mark Thompson, the outgoing Director-General of the BBC, will become our new president and CEO.

Our board unanimously concluded that Mark is exactly the right person to lead The New York Times Company at this particular moment in time. He is a highly regarded executive who comes to us from one of the other great global media brands, known for high-quality content and excellence in journalism, the BBC. And importantly, under Mark’s direction, the BBC also became known as a place of constant innovation. Mark will work closely with the board and with me as we work to extend our own culture of innovation and transformation and as we continue to expand our reach both around the globe and onto new and emerging digital platforms.

Mark is joining an organisation where we already have great talent throughout the ranks. His appointment will strengthen our already powerful organisation with new ideas and fresh insights.

Mark is in the process of relocating to New York from London, and we expect him to start in November. When he arrives, we will schedule employee town halls, so you will have the opportunity to meet him in person.

Please join me in welcoming Mark to our company.

Arthur

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.