How The New York Times Dealt With Covering A Scandal Involving New CEO Mark Thompson

One challenge, many news organisations eventually face, is how to cover themselves.



What happens when the publication becomes the story?

The new CEO of The New York Times, Mark Thompson, came to the company from the BBC, fresh off the heals of a major reporting scandal there.

The Times have questioned whether he is the right choice for the job on its Op-ed pages, and the paper is investigating and reporting on the BBC scandal in its news and media sections.

That must be awkward for both Thompson and the news teams.

Abramson explained at IGNITION how dealing with such situation highlights the separation of the Op-ed staff and Newsroom staff. She also said that while it might seem strange to be in a position where you may have to investigate your boss, it is just part of a journalist’s job to follow the story wherever it may go.

Watch below.

Produced by Business Insider Video

