Mark Textor joins Business Insider as a columnist

Mark Textor, one of Australia’s most prominent political and corporate strategists, is joining Business Insider Australia as a columnist.

Textor is one of Australia’s most respected readers of political and social sentiment. His global research firm Crosby|Textor is a long-standing consultancy to the Liberal Party of Australia and advised NZ Prime Minister John Key and British Prime Minister David Cameron through their recent election victories.

Textor will write a fortnightly column for Business Insider on social and political affairs. He previously wrote a closely-read regular column for The Australian Financial Review.

He starts today with a column on consumers’ increasing assertion over the control and monetisation of their personal data, a topic front-of-mind for regulators, policy-makers, and business leaders in a range of industries the world over.

This marks an exciting addition to the Business Insider presence in Australia, where the brand is among the most-read online business titles in the country having launched less than three years ago.

