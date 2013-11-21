Mark Textor Has Apologised For His 'Porn Star' Comments

Mark Textor

Mark Textor, the Liberal Party adviser who likened Indonesia’s foreign minister to a Filipino porn star from the 70’s, has apologised.

His comments made it onto the front page of a major Indonesian newspaper.

Earlier we pointed out that it incorrectly described him as an Australian politician.

