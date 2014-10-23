One Of The Highest-Paid Players Of All Time Calls Baseball 'Slow,' Says Changes Are Coming

First baseman Mark Teixeira of the New York Yankees was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” show when he was asked about one of the biggest topics surrounding the sport now, the pace of play, and his comments are scary for the sport.

Teixeira, one of the 15 highest-paid players of all time, started by saying that “pace of play,” or the feeling that there is not enough action and games take too long, is a “very big issue” for both the players and the fans and that he has “no doubt” changes will be made.

Teixeira then went on to explain the biggest problem with pace of the game, that kids are bored.

Pace of play has become a hot button topic especially in recent months with commissioner Bud Selig about to step down and be replaced by commissioner-in-waiting Rob Manfred.

Baseball is even experimenting with new rules in the Arizona Fall League, a league that showcases some of baseball’s top young prospects.

The rules, which include strict enforcement of 20 seconds between pitches and 2 minutes, 5 seconds between innings, even include an on-field clock.

Here’s where you can watch tonight’s @MLBazFallLeague game w/ pitch clock, pace of game rules: http://t.co/Rea3tiiwhr pic.twitter.com/xy5pBLxGf1

— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 16, 2014

It is unclear when, if ever, these changes will be made at the big league level. But when one of the highest-paid players of all time is saying the sport is too slow, something needs to change.

