Mark Teixeira Accuses The Umpires Of Intentionally Causing The Yankees To Lose

This weekend, the Yankees lost a game to the Baltimore Orioles, thanks in large part to one of the worst calls you will ever see (you can see the horrible call here).Considering that the Yankees are battling for playoff life, it is not surprising that some players were upset after the game. But when the players spoke with the media, we heard polar-opposite reactions.



First up is Mark Teixeira, the player called out to end the game:

“You wonder if the umpires are trying to get out of it. They don’t want you to make a comeback. They want to go home.” (the play would have tied the game, and possibly led to extra innings).

Next up is Derek Jeter (via NYPost.com):

“I never blame the umps, we lost this game.”

So one player accused the umpires of conspiring to fix the outcome of the game because they wanted to go home. And the other player kept his mouth shut, went out the next day, had two hits including a home run and helped the Yankees score 13 runs (Teixeira did not play).

Next time there is a borderline pitch, which player do you think is more likely to get the call?

