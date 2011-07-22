Mark Suster: Here's How Entrepreneurs Should Be Raising Money Now

It’s a great time to be a tech startup founder right now, but as valuations are getting off the charts and with hordes of investors wanting to get bigger stakes in the startup market, raising money is becoming a tricky affair.



“Don’t overoptimize,” says Mark Suster, venture capitalist at GRP Partners. “And raise at the top end of normal.”

Suster explains what he means in the video below, and shares invaluable advice for startup founders about how to raise capital and what common mistakes entrepreneurs make.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Simone Foxman

