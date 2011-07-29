Privately, Investors Admit There's Big Bubble In Tech Startups

There has been a lot of talk recently about whether we are in a tech bubble or not.



Mark Suster, venture capitalist at GRP Partners, says that a lot of the VCs who are saying publicly that we are not in a new tech bubble admit privately that there is indeed a tech bubble.

But this time the bubble is localised to early-stage investments on unrealistic expectations of excessive growth potential, while big companies such as Microsoft and Apple are even undervalued.

Suster also explains how the fear of missing out is driving even more investment activities and why collecting logos by investing in hot later-stage companies such as Twitter is another trend sweeping the VC community.

