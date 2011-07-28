The 10-Year Shakeout In The VC Industry

The VC market has changed dramatically since the days of the dot com bubble when hordes of newly minted venture capitalists were pouring money into anything online.



Now, the number of practicing VCs has normalized which is keeping valuations in check, says Mark Suster of GRP Partners.

Suster also talks about the mythology of super angels, the fiduciary responsibility of maximizing returns versus investing in a promising idea, and the traits of good early stage investors.

He warns entrepreneurs about the dangerous distractions of the recent shared space/incubator trend. Watch below for Suster’s invaluable insights about filtering hires and potential investment opportunities, as well as why Ron Conway is the S&P 500 index of the tech sector.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

Don’t Miss:

• Suster: Group Texting Companies Are Doomed



• Mark Suster: Here’s How Entrepreneurs Should Be Raising Money Now



• David Pakman: The Highs And Lows Of Being An Angel Investor

• David Pakman On A Possible Tech Bubble: “There Is A Lot Of Bad behaviour”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.