Mark Suster On Why He's "Very Long Twitter", What Silicon Valley Is "Hypocritical" About And Much More

At 5:45am Pacific time we get a Twitter DM from Mark Suster to set up a phonecall so we could interview him at 6am while he’s driving to a board meeting. That’s some pretty good hustle. Suster is a pretty interesting VC because he isn’t afraid to talk straight and stir up some controversy so it was a pleasure talking to him.



He’s also invested in interesting companies in hot areas, like Ad.ly, which does advertising on Twitter, and GOGII, which is a highly popular messaging app.

So we had a chat about all that, plus what it’s like to be a VC blogger, why Los Angeles is awesome for startups (it’s not just the weather) and which huge tech company he thought would crash and burn.

Here’s the highlights:

Want to raise money from Suster? You have to have “street smarts”, be product-oriented and oh yeah, be going after a huge flippin’ market.

LA is awesome because it has CalTech and has built great companies like Overture.

Silicon Valley is hypocritical about advertising.

Ad.ly is great and Twitter is great and everything is fine between Twitter and (most) apps.

GOGII is flippin’ huge and the reason most people don’t know it is because journalists are dopes. (Our word not his.)

Here’s the whole Q&A, edited for clarity.

Business Insider: What kind of companies do you look for?

Mark Suster: In many ways, I’m simpler than most VCs. 70% is people, and 30% is market.

I’m looking for really high potential people. It’s a cliché but it’s true: I’m looking for passion. When I see young men in their early 20s doing mum blogs, I don’t think they’re in it for the passion.

BI: Does that come from experience?

Suster: Oh yeah, I’ve seen that 5 or 6 times. Plenty of entrepreneurs just look for ways to make money, instead of things they’re passionate about. I never backed something where there wasn’t passion.

Other things I look for in people: street smarts, detail-oriented, a natural leader who can attract people. For example, I meet plenty of people who tell me: “When I raise money I’ll hire people.” I’m looking for people who have already done that. And they tell me it’s not possible to get people who already have jobs to quit them to join you when you don’t have any money. Well you know what? Some pull it off.

I’m also looking for people who are very product oriented. My ideal team is engineers, a CEO who doubles as a product manager–and nobody else.

The other 30% is the market. If there’s a great team but I don’t believe in the market I’m not interested either. They have to have identified a big enough problem and have a good solution. I want them to have either share of wallet or share of mind.

And finally, I’m a huge believer in the lean startup philosophy.

BI: So, no $41 million for a pre-launch photo-sharing app?

Suster: (Laughing) Not a chance!

And finally, I only invest in areas where I have strong competence and I can have value. Areas I know about, have relationships in, and am passionate about too. I want to be able play with their product and their competitors’ products, to debate product choices, to go see consumers with them.

Too many VCs make investments in domains they don’t care about. How can you invest in a blog platform if you don’t blog?

BI: What specific areas are you interested in?

Suster: Performance-based marketing. Around the world, only one tenth of ads are measurable, meaning online. So there’s a large market out there to be disrupted.

I’m also interested in the disruption of the TV market.

Very interested in mobile apps and mobile social games.

And finally I’m always willing to invest in SaaS. I was an entrepreneur for a decade and both my companies were SaaS companies.

BI: Flipping it around, why should entrepreneurs take money from you?

Suster: You should only take money from an investor, including me, who you believe can help your business. What matters isn’t the brand of the firm, but the particular person. It’s the partner who makes the investment as much as the firm, and that particular partner ought to know about your industry, be passionate about, have relationships and knowledge.

For example, if you’re working on the disruption of TV, well, I produce a TV show every single week called This Week in VC. I’ve got my hands dirty.

Also, take money from someone who likes to invest at your stage. If you’re an early stage company and you’re talking to a partner whose investments are late stage, you’re likely to be wasting your time.

I’m also a big believer in local VC.

BI: Speaking about that, you’re based in LA. Tell me about the local startup ecosystem. What’s it like?

Suster: LA is the second largest metropolitan area in the US. We have 16 million people. We have a diverse set of industries. We have some of the best institutions like CalTech. We have produced some of the biggest, most important successes of the internet: of $30 billion in advertising, $23 billion comes from Google and all of it comes from an idea originated in LA by a company called Overture. For years Silicon Valley thought it was a terrible idea. Silicon Valley has an allergy to advertising. But Google copied Overture, after saying they’d never do it. Google won, sure, but the idea started with Overture in LA, and they sold for $1.5 billion.

Google AdSense also got started in Los Angeles: the company was called Applied Semantics and bought by Google.

Local internet: CitySearch was the original local company, and Yelp copied CitySearch.

Take affiliate marketing: we had CommissionJunction, PriceGrabber and Shopzilla.

The original behemoth of social networking was MySpace, also Los Angeles.

The biggest outcome to date in the mobile gaming space was Jamdat for $680 million, and that was in Southern California.

Why do I tell you all these things except for reminding everyone of how powerful SoCal has been to create the internet ecosystem? Because each of these companies has produced a second time or third time entrepreneur, which is creating a tremendous ecosystem.

BI: Why did you start a blog? Is that just self-promotion or do you actually learn? Do you get dealflow?

Suster: I started a blog as an entrepreneur and loved it. I was finding myself in meetings literally every day, giving entrepreneurs one-on-one advice and saying to myself: I can only take so many meetings. Why don’t I just take this advice I’m saying every day and write it? That way, when people ask me questions I can point them to the blog.

The second thing is that I’m passionate about writing. It’s a creative outlet for me. I enjoy it. It’s not labour. If I could spend more time writing I could. I never write during the day. I blog at 10pm. Other VCs tell me they don’t have the time, but it comes out of my personal time.

I started it for these two reasons, but it turned out to be something completely different: a phenomenal marketing tool. The way I speak on my blog is exactly how I speak and think in real life. If you like what I write, you know who I am. If you don’t like it, you know not to work with me, which is probably a good thing. That level of transparency maybe makes it easier for people to approach me.

Another great thing is that when people read stuff they disagree with–they tell me! And I learn from that.

I also learn from being active in social media. I learn from looking at what blogs get traffic and which ones don’t. I learn from seeing how social media brings traffic. What headlines work and don’t work. I can try out analytics. I compare Tumblr and WordPress and Posterous.

I think of it as being someone who works with clay. If you’re a potter or a sculptor and you don’t work with clay every day, you can’t understand it. How can a VC understand your business if they’re not using social media every day? I’m not saying every VC has to have a blog but if they don’t use some form of a social media then how can they invest in it?

It’s great to learn. So for example, I invested in social media analytics company Awe.sm and I know exactly my clickthrough rates are.

From my tweets, I get about a 4% clickthrough rate, and that’s of my whole audience, so of people who read me it may be more like 12-15% on any tweet in the morning, between 8:45 and 9:45. That’s amazing! Ads on the web have much, much lower clickthrough rates. I know to send things at 5:30 and 8:30 because 5:30 is 8:30 on the East Coast and people view twitter largely in the morning, lunch and end of the day. If I send a second time I still get the same CTR. How many VCs have that kind of data?

Now my blog gets around 400,000 pageviews a month and it’s become marketing, a sounding board, a way to get my hands dirty, and still be a creative experience.

