New York Prosecutor Admits To Being A 1970s Porn Star

A New York state prosecutor called an awkward press briefing Friday to admit to acting in pornos 40 years ago, the Daily News reported.



Cortland County prosecutor Mark Suben made the admission after a 15-minute YouTube video surfaced with clips of the various films, CNY Central reported.

“I was an actor in adult films for a short period in the 1970s,” Suben said. “I was also an actor in other venues, including off-broadway, soap operas, and commercial advertisements.”

It’s not clear how this stayed a secret for 40 years. If you go to IMDB and type in his name, a list of porn movies shows up in which Suben used the alias “Gus Thomas.”

Watch the entire press conference below:

