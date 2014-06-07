A Hedge Fund Manager Let A Bunch Of Goats Loose In Detroit

We know JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said his firm would do its part to help Detroit with a $US100 million investment, but it seems he’s not the only Wall Streeter trying to find a solution for another problem the city is facing — overgrown grass.

Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel — the founder of $US6 billion Universa Investments — let 20 goats loose in Brightmoor, one of Detroits most run-down neighborhoods, DealBook reports.

It’s part of what Spitznagel, who owns Alpine goat farm and creamery farm Idyll Farms, calls an “urban farming experiment.” Basically, the goats are acting as natural lawnmowers.

Spitznagel is known for his negative predictions about the market. He made a killing betting things would go south in 2008.

