Rep. Mark Souder of Indiana is resigning over an affair with staffer Tracy Jackson. Who is Tracy Jackson? She’s the interview in this video he made extolling the virtues of abstinence. (Via TPMMuckraker).



Commentary about the hypocrisy of politicians seems unnecessary here.



