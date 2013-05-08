Mark Sanford Wins South Carolina Special Election, Pulling Off Huge Political Comeback

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford has won the special election for South Carolina’s First District Congressional seat, defeating Democratic candidate Elizabeth Colbert Busch by a landslide, according to the AP.



The victory completes a surprising political comeback for Sanford, whose once-promising career was considered over after his infamous 2009 “Appalachian Trail” disappearance.

In the end, the race wasn’t even With 71 per cent of precincts reporting, Sanford was up by nine points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.